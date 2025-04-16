Wildfire Systems Launches Action Rewards

Wildfire Systems, providers of a financial technology platform that powers loyalty and reward programs and shopping companions, today launched Action Rewards in its white-label rewards platform.

Designed to offer plug-and-play support for rewarding valuable customer behaviors with cash bonuses, Action Rewards allows banks, card issuers, and technology providers to incentivize consumers to perform specific actions, such as enrolling in loyalty programs, activating card benefits, and installing online shopping companions.

Wildfire's Action Rewards is a turnkey solution to deploy incentive programs and customizable engagement campaigns. As part of the Action Rewards feature, Wildfire also provides a marketing playbook with strategic insights on how to optimize and promote incentive offerings to maximize program participation and growth.