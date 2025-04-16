Phone.com Launches ProSIM, a Mobile Communications Solution for Small Businesses with Cellular Calls on a Business Phone Number

Phone.com, a cloud-based communications provider for small businesses, has launched ProSIM, which integrates mobile devices with its unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platform.

Developed with Tango Networks, ProSIM delivers true fixed mobile convergence (FMC), empowering small businesses with mobile flexibility and control. ProSIM transforms any compatible mobile phone into a full-featured extension of businesses' Phone.com systems using the eSIM (embedded SIM) capabilities of modern mobile devices and cellular voice networks. Leveraging Tango Networks' advanced technology, ProSIM enables Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), allowing business owners and frontline workers to use their personal mobile phones for business communications without compromising privacy or security. This solution provides a native mobile experience, ensuring seamless call handling, text messaging, and access to essential UCaaS features directly from the mobile device's dialer.

"ProSIM represents a significant leap in mobile UCaaS for small businesses," said Ari Rabban, CEO of Phone.com, in a st atement. "In today's dynamic work environment, mobility is paramount. ProSIM eliminates the need for separate business phones and reduces the dependency on a distinct mobile VoIP app."

The integration with Tango Networks' technology ensures that business calls and texts are routed through the Phone.com platform, providing centralized management, call recording, and analytics.