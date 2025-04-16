Gong Introduces Gong Agents
Gong, a revenue artificial intelligence company, today introduced more than a dozen AI agents built specifically for revenue teams.
Gong Agents integrate seamlessly into revenue workflows, enhance human expertise, and adapt to each organization's unique needs.
"AI is evolving fast, but much of what’s on the market today is either unrealistic or uninspired," said Amit Bendov, CEO and co-founder of Gong, in a statement. "AI isn't about replacing roles; it's about freeing people up to do their most impactful work. Gong Agents are purpose-built for revenue teams, empowering them with automation and intelligence that actually moves the needle without sacrificing the human connections that drive businesses forward."
Gong Agents tackle the most critical revenue challenges, from pipeline management to coaching, forecasting, and customer engagement, helping teams drive predictable revenue. Included with Gong licenses, they provide enhanced capabilities at no extra cost. Gong Agents include the following:
- AI Activity Mapper, which links interactions to the right accounts, contacts, and opportunities.
- AI Transcriber, which converts customer conversations into transcripts.
- AI Briefer, which leverages structured templates to standardize and streamline knowledge sharing on accounts, deals, and contacts.
- AI Ask Anything, which analyzes conversation data to answer questions about deals, accounts, calls, and contacts.
- AI Call Reviewer, which delivers actionable coaching and onboarding insights for reps based on an assessment of calls.
- AI Trainer, which creates realistic role-play scenarios to sharpen reps' skills.
- AI Tasker, which suggests to-dos to focus teams on high-impact activities and next-best actions.
- AI Composer, which crafts personalized, on-brand emails and messages that help sellers advance deals.
- AI Deal Monitor, which detects subtle deal signals to keep deals on track and trigger timely interventions.
- AI Deal Reviewer, which evaluates deals based on standard or customer-specific sales methodologies to improve pipeline qualification and enhance forecasting accuracy.
- AI Deal Predictor, which assigns a numeric prediction score to assess deal health and closing.
- AI Revenue Predictor, which analyzes pipeline signals and trends to deliver revenue forecasts.
- AI Tracker, which ;automatically detects and tracks key moments across conversations, giving greater visibility into rep and customer behaviors.
- AI Theme Spotter, which uncovers recurring voice-of-the-customer themes, such as top pain points, common business goals, and objections, across any customer segment.