Gong Introduces Gong Agents

Gong, a revenue artificial intelligence company, today introduced more than a dozen AI agents built specifically for revenue teams.

Gong Agents integrate seamlessly into revenue workflows, enhance human expertise, and adapt to each organization's unique needs.

"AI is evolving fast, but much of what’s on the market today is either unrealistic or uninspired," said Amit Bendov, CEO and co-founder of Gong, in a statement. "AI isn't about replacing roles; it's about freeing people up to do their most impactful work. Gong Agents are purpose-built for revenue teams, empowering them with automation and intelligence that actually moves the needle without sacrificing the human connections that drive businesses forward."

Gong Agents tackle the most critical revenue challenges, from pipeline management to coaching, forecasting, and customer engagement, helping teams drive predictable revenue. Included with Gong licenses, they provide enhanced capabilities at no extra cost. Gong Agents include the following: