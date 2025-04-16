HG Insights Releases HG Revenue Growth Intelligence Fabric

HG Insights, a provider of go-to-market insights, has released HG Revenue Growth Intelligence Fabric, a unified data repository to optimize GTM functions across marketing, revenue, and sales operations.

HG's Revenue Growth Intelligence (RGI) Fabric unifies the access, search, and operationalization across more than 20 billion market data points, including business, contract, intent, and technographics. It provides the foundation for deep-level training data for AI-powered HG Insights co-pilots for both strategic and tactical operations. It captures, integrates, and processes massive, diverse, and granular data points across domains to help simplify and strengthen GTM execution to identify market opportunities, focus outbound marketing initiatives, build customer retention, and improve GTM efficiency.

RGI uses advanced analytics to detect and incorporates deep, behind-the-firewall customer data, allowing for marketing and account targeting, extracting insights about technographics, cloud usage, spend, trends, location, wallet share, and competitive intelligence, including contract and services data.

Unique aspects of the RGI Fabric include the following:

An additional 10 million companies added to HG's coverage bringing the total to 20 million tracked companies.

Unified datasets, including firmographics, technographics, contracts, Intent, cloud purchasing dynamics, GenAI maturity, and Buying Center Intelligence down to location, division, and departmental levels.

Mentions, providing additional, searchable context for key topics of interest and helping uncover new signals about company interests and buying habits for specific topics, products, or markets.