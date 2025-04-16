NielsenIQ Unveils BASES AI Screener

NielsenIQ (NIQ), a consumer intelligence provider, has launched BASES AI Screener, combining its consumer panel datasets, innovation database, and predictive models with artificial intelligence to mimic human reactions for idea screening.

BASES AI Screener is a real-time idea screening platform powered by generative AI. By leveraging NIQ's behavioral data from consumer panels, the tool creates synthetic respondents with distinct demographic and purchasing behavior profiles. These AI-powered panels are then engaged to provide ratings, open-ended feedback, and tailored recommendations, enabling users to evaluate and prioritize ideas.