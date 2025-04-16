NielsenIQ Unveils BASES AI Screener
NielsenIQ (NIQ), a consumer intelligence provider, has launched BASES AI Screener, combining its consumer panel datasets, innovation database, and predictive models with artificial intelligence to mimic human reactions for idea screening.
BASES AI Screener is a real-time idea screening platform powered by generative AI. By leveraging NIQ's behavioral data from consumer panels, the tool creates synthetic respondents with distinct demographic and purchasing behavior profiles. These AI-powered panels are then engaged to provide ratings, open-ended feedback, and tailored recommendations, enabling users to evaluate and prioritize ideas.
"With BASES AI Screener, we're redefining how innovation decisions are made," said Ramon Melgarejo, president of strategic analytics and insights at NIQ, in a statement. "By combining real purchase behavior with the latest in generative AI, we're helping teams cut through the noise and focus on ideas that truly matter: those with real market potential."