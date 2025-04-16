Ordergroove Launches Frontier

Ordergroove, a provider of commerce solutions, today launched Ordergroove Frontier, a suite of solutions to help companies drive profitable recurring revenue growth.

Ordergroove Frontier infuses advanced artificial intelligence into the foundation of the company's platform for subscriber retention, operational efficiency, and lifetime value.

Frontier now powers core Ordergroove functionality, including the following:

Recovery Optimizer, which uses smart recommendations to identify the optimal mix of timing and retry logic to recover failed subscription payments.

AI Assistant, a generative AI-powered conversational layer that surfaces answers instantly across the Help Center, Developer Docs, and Academy.

Disengaged Subscriptions Concierge, to keep data clean and maximize payment success rates using smart recommendations to manage disengaged subscribers.

Subscription Forecasting Analytics, to create a predictable recurring revenue engine that dynamically forecasts as business context evolves.

"Brands don't need more data; they need smarter systems that act on their behalf," said Greg Alvo, CEO of Ordergroove, in a statement. "Frontier is the brain of Relationship Commerce. It allows merchants to scale customer relationships effortlessly, using AI to anticipate needs, drive engagement, and maximize [customer lifetime value] while unlocking operational efficiencies."

The vision for Frontier includes an expanding ecosystem of intelligent capabilities, from adaptive cancel flows and proactive churn prediction to dynamic pricing optimization, predictive performance metrics, and smart, personalized offers.