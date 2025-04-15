DoubleVerify Expands Its Brand Safety & Suitability Offering for TikTok

DoubleVerify, a provider of digital media measurement, data, and analytics solutions, has launched pre-bid video exclusion lists for TikTok, allowing advertisers to proactively avoid content they deem objectionable before their ads are served.

"We're excited to launch DV's pre-bid video controls on TikTok, empowering advertisers to enhance both the impact and quality of their campaigns," said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify, in a statement. "Powered by DV's industry-leading, AI-driven classification technology, this solution helps advertisers ensure that ads appear in environments that align with their brand settings, driving stronger engagement, maximizing ad performance, and instilling greater confidence in their digital investments."

With this release, advertisers can do the following:

Combine DV's pre-bid controls with post-bid reporting for end-to-end campaign measurement and optimization.

Benefit from pre-bid activation that requires auto-refreshes in near-real time.

Ensure ads do not appear next to objectionable content.

DV's solution is powered by its Universal Content Intelligence classification engine. DV analyzes video, image, audio, and text elements to deliver content classifications at scale. Its key frame extraction method focuses only on the most important moments where changes happen.

DV's automated pre-bid video controls and reporting insights are activated through DV Pinnacle, a unified service and analytics reporting platform.

Additionally, DV is enhancing its TikTok dashboard in DV Pinnacle for greater transparency into ad delivery and deeper insights for campaign optimization. These updates will introduce top-level pre-bid filtering, enabling companies to analyze reporting specifically for campaigns with pre-bid controls, along with content previews for flagged incidents.