Ordergroove Launches Experiments
Ordergroove, a provider of subscription solutions, has launched Ordergroove Experiments, which combines flexible promotions with A/B testing.
With Ordergroove Experiments, companies can set up, test, and refine any subscription promotional strategy with analytics that connect every test back to lifetime value (LTV).
"At Ordergroove, we empower customers to evaluate business strategies based on what is going to maximize impact for the business," said Eric Andrews, vice president of growth at Ordergroove, in a statement. "As strategic partners focused on our customers' bottom lines, we help them make data-driven decisions that drive lasting, profitable growth rather than chasing costly vanity metrics."