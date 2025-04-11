Tredence Unveils Customer 360

Tredence, a data science and artificial intelligence solutions provider, has launched Tredence Customer 360, a customer intelligence solution for telco, media, and technology firms.

Built on Google Cloud Platform, Customer 360 connects fragmented customer data for real-time insights, hyper-personalization, and predictive intelligence. It delivers an AI-driven 360-degree view of the customer, connecting first- and third-party data across touchpoints like streaming, gaming, customer service, and commerce media. It includes more than 40 customer experience management models, more than 200 AI accelerators, and more than 30 self-service solutions.

Customer 360 doesn't just analyze data; it predicts, infers, and personalizes interactions with more than 2,500 behavioral signals, anticipating everything from churn risk to price sensitivity. The Customer Engagement Driver, powered by generative AI, delivers instant, AI-driven insights through natural language. With seamless integration across marketing, contact centers, and digital platforms, Customer 360 adapts to every persona, whether a business leader seeking real-time answers or a data scientist diving deep into analytics.