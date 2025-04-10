Alorica Unveils Advanced Conversational AI evoAI

Alorica, a provider of digital customer experience solutions, today launched evoAI, a conversational artificial intelligence platform for interactions across digital and voice channels.

evoAI's features a hybrid architecture that leverages rule-based systems for the handling of structured interactions while deploying advanced neural networks for nuanced, human-like responses to complex scenarios. It can also be used for optimizing workflows, expanding self-service capabilities, and equipping agents with advanced tools.?

evoAI supports more than 120 languages, regional dialects, and industry-specific terminology and features a real-time sentiment analysis engine that can detect subtle emotional cues, conversation flow shift, and customer intent patterns and a?multimodal CX integration architecture?for unified service delivery across mobile applications, websites, chatbots, interactive voice response (IVR) systems, SMS, and digital kiosks.

evoAI has been custom trained on business-specific data sets, including unique call types, product portfolios, and procedural knowledge, evoAI adapts to diverse industries. From technology and software (troubleshooting, product insights), banking and finance (explaining complex offerings), retail (order tracking, refunds) and entertainment (upselling, promotions, product support).