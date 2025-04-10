Alorica Unveils Advanced Conversational AI evoAI
Alorica, a provider of digital customer experience solutions, today launched evoAI, a conversational artificial intelligence platform for interactions across digital and voice channels.
evoAI's features a hybrid architecture that leverages rule-based systems for the handling of structured interactions while deploying advanced neural networks for nuanced, human-like responses to complex scenarios. It can also be used for optimizing workflows, expanding self-service capabilities, and equipping agents with advanced tools.?
evoAI supports more than 120 languages, regional dialects, and industry-specific terminology and features a real-time sentiment analysis engine that can detect subtle emotional cues, conversation flow shift, and customer intent patterns and a?multimodal CX integration architecture?for unified service delivery across mobile applications, websites, chatbots, interactive voice response (IVR) systems, SMS, and digital kiosks.
evoAI has been custom trained on business-specific data sets, including unique call types, product portfolios, and procedural knowledge, evoAI adapts to diverse industries. From technology and software (troubleshooting, product insights), banking and finance (explaining complex offerings), retail (order tracking, refunds) and entertainment (upselling, promotions, product support).
"Under the leadership of our chief digital and technology officer, Harry Folloder, and the Alorica IQ team, we've brought to life a solution that embodies our vision for the industry's future where thoughtful integration of advanced artificial intelligence and the irreplaceable human touch transforms CX from a cost center to a strategic business driver," said Max Schwendner, Alorica's co-CEO, in a statement. "By accelerating resolution times through empathetic, context-aware dialogues and proactively anticipating user needs, evoAI dramatically strengthens brand trust and loyalty. Customers who feel heard and valued are more likely to stay engaged, ultimately driving long-term business success."
"At the core of this innovation is a commitment to augmenting, not replacing, human agents," stated Mike Clifton, Alorica's co-CEO, in a statement. "As a trusted AI partner that handles routine tasks with exceptional precision, from complex billing inquiries to multi-step troubleshooting, evoAI enables human agents to apply their uniquely human skills of empathy, judgment, and creativity where they deliver consistently high-quality experiences. Our clients report not just efficiency gains but significant improvements in agent satisfaction and retention. We're pushing boundaries, reimagining what's possible, and designing solutions that empower businesses to thrive in a digital-first world, and we"re excited to lead the charge in intelligent engagement."
