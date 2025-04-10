Landbase Launches the Campaign Feed, Acquires Delegate
Landbase, a provider of agentic artificial intelligence for go-to-market (GTM) teams, today launched the Campaign Feed, a product enhancement of the Landbase platform to help businesses manage their GTM strategies.
The Campaign Feed leverages AI-enriched, hyper-targeted audience recommendations that allow users to launch omnichannel campaigns in minutes. Key features of the Campaign Feed include the following:
- AI-driven automation for repetitive tasks.
- Predictive recommendations for the audiences with the highest potential.
- Outreach automation across email, LinkedIn, and phone.
"Unlike traditional outbound techniques that rely heavily on disparate tools and manual input, the Campaign Feed leverages agentic AI and Landbase's proprietary model GTM-1 Omni to automate complex workflows and provide actionable campaign recommendations," said Daniel Saks, CEO and co-founder of Landbase, in a statement. "The Campaign Feed brings the fun and effortless experience of the vibe coding phenomenon to GTM, making it easy to review, edit, and launch campaigns in minutes instead of months."
Landbase also announced the acquisition of Delegate, a company specializing in predictive and automated customer success, leveraging its expertise to bring the Campaign Feed and other product innovations to fruition. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"Landbase is revolutionizing how people work by launching the Campaign Feed with recommendations that make it easy to take action to help businesses grow," said Hugh Hopkins, who joins Landbase from Delegate as head of product development, in a statement. "The Campaign Feed represents a significant paradigm shift in how companies approach their GTM strategies, combining AI-driven insights with hyper-targeted recommendations and seamless agent-driven execution."
"The Campaign Feed enhances Landbase's platform's ability to amplify its omnichannel outreach efforts in record time, setting a new standard in the industry," said Alex Berry, also from Delegate who joins Landbase as head of sales, in a statement. "By combining our expertise with Landbase's breadth of engineering skills and recently announced agentic AI Lab and proprietary GTM-1 Omni model, we'll help make our collective GTM vision a reality and be able to deliver better results for our customers in a highly competitive and fast-moving space."