Landbase Launches the Campaign Feed, Acquires Delegate

Landbase, a provider of agentic artificial intelligence for go-to-market (GTM) teams, today launched the Campaign Feed, a product enhancement of the Landbase platform to help businesses manage their GTM strategies.

The Campaign Feed leverages AI-enriched, hyper-targeted audience recommendations that allow users to launch omnichannel campaigns in minutes. Key features of the Campaign Feed include the following:

AI-driven automation for repetitive tasks.

Predictive recommendations for the audiences with the highest potential.

Outreach automation across email, LinkedIn, and phone.

"Unlike traditional outbound techniques that rely heavily on disparate tools and manual input, the Campaign Feed leverages agentic AI and Landbase's proprietary model GTM-1 Omni to automate complex workflows and provide actionable campaign recommendations," said Daniel Saks, CEO and co-founder of Landbase, in a statement. "The Campaign Feed brings the fun and effortless experience of the vibe coding phenomenon to GTM, making it easy to review, edit, and launch campaigns in minutes instead of months."

Landbase also announced the acquisition of Delegate, a company specializing in predictive and automated customer success, leveraging its expertise to bring the Campaign Feed and other product innovations to fruition. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.