Sinch Named an Essential App for HubSpot
HubSpot has named Sinch's Digital Customer Communications Cloud as an Essential App for HubSpot, strengthening the partnership between the two companies. This recognition coincides with the launch of HubSpot's Custom Channels API, which allows businesses to integrate communication channels from partners like Sinch directly into the HubSpot Conversations Inbox.
As a launch partner for the Custom Channels API, Sinch now enables customers to seamlessly manage RCS, SMS and MMS communications alongside email, chat, and social messaging in one unified inbox. With the new integration, businesses can now track, manage, and respond to text messages within HubSpot's Conversations Inbox.
"It's a testament to our focus on bringing the best communications tools to businesses using HubSpot," said Chris Thompson, vice president of ecosystems at Sinch, in a statement. "Our product and partner teams have worked closely with HubSpot to create an inbox environment that meets the needs of today's businesses. The partnership we have with HubSpot has led to opportunities like this, and we're proud to play a key role in shaping the future of customer engagement.
"By supporting this integration, we're helping businesses keep track of their communications for even better customer engagement," Thompson added. "We're excited to strengthen our partnership with HubSpot and continue delivering exceptional messaging experiences that empower businesses worldwide."
Related Articles
Sinch Launches SMS for Zoho and HubSpot
12 Sep 2023
Sinch's MessageMedia SMS offering is integrated with Zoho Desk and HubSpot Service Hub.
Buyer's Guide Companies Mentioned