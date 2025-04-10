Sinch Named an Essential App for HubSpot

HubSpot has named Sinch's Digital Customer Communications Cloud as an Essential App for HubSpot, strengthening the partnership between the two companies. This recognition coincides with the launch of HubSpot's Custom Channels API, which allows businesses to integrate communication channels from partners like Sinch directly into the HubSpot Conversations Inbox.

As a launch partner for the Custom Channels API, Sinch now enables customers to seamlessly manage RCS, SMS and MMS communications alongside email, chat, and social messaging in one unified inbox. With the new integration, businesses can now track, manage, and respond to text messages within HubSpot's Conversations Inbox.