Progress Releases Sitefinity 15.3
Progress, a provider of digital experience and infrastructure software, has updated its< Progress Sitefinity content management platform to help marketers create, manage, and optimize content and deliver personalized digital experiences across multiple touchpoints.
The updates in Sitefinity 15.3 include artificial intelligence-powered media search, advanced translation capabilities, and intelligent content optimization. Highlights include the following:
- Packaged AI services with Embedded AI, enabling users to leverage customizable generative AI-powered functions to summarize content, improve writing, personalize messages, and generate tag suggestions, all within the familiar Sitefinity environment.
- AI-enhanced media search for images using natural language descriptions.
- Azure AI Translator integration.
- AI-based content optimization with in-line AI-driven text enhancements with customizable options.
- Enhanced integration with business intelligence systems in Sitefinity Insight CDP, allowing users to export a full set of marketing data in the Parquet format to external BI tools or data lakes for sophisticated analysis and application of custom AI models.
"AI is revolutionizing what is possible in creating digital content and experiences, and any organizations not using these capabilities will be at a significant competitive disadvantage," said Loren Jarrett, executive vice president and general manger of digital experience at Progress, in a statement. "Sitefinity is at the forefront of innovation, empowering marketers, developers, and content teams with the most advanced tools so they can deliver digital experiences that will enable them to compete and win in an AI-driven world."