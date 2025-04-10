Progress Releases Sitefinity 15.3

Progress, a provider of digital experience and infrastructure software, has updated its< Progress Sitefinity content management platform to help marketers create, manage, and optimize content and deliver personalized digital experiences across multiple touchpoints.

The updates in Sitefinity 15.3 include artificial intelligence-powered media search, advanced translation capabilities, and intelligent content optimization. Highlights include the following:

Packaged AI services with Embedded AI, enabling users to leverage customizable generative AI-powered functions to summarize content, improve writing, personalize messages, and generate tag suggestions, all within the familiar Sitefinity environment.

AI-enhanced media search for images using natural language descriptions.

Azure AI Translator integration.

AI-based content optimization with in-line AI-driven text enhancements with customizable options.

Enhanced integration with business intelligence systems in Sitefinity Insight CDP, allowing users to export a full set of marketing data in the Parquet format to external BI tools or data lakes for sophisticated analysis and application of custom AI models.