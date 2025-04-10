HubSpot Adds More Than 200 Features in Latest Releases
HubSpot today at its Spring 2025 Spotlight introduced more than 200 features across its product portfolio, including new and improved Breeze Agents, updates to Marketing Hub Enterprise, and Workspaces for team collaboration.
"SMBs don't need more AI hype; they need technology that helps," said Andy Pitre, executive vice president of product at HubSpot, in a statement. "The products we're launching at the Spring 2025 Spotlight are helping teams move fast on AI and solve their go-to-market challenges. We've embedded AI throughout our entire platform so businesses of any size can start seeing value immediately, without massive teams or budgets."
Among the Spring 2025 Spotlight's 200 features are the following:
- Four Breeze Agents, including Customer Agent for automatically resolving customer queries 24/7 Knowledge Base Agent, to enhance and expand support resources in real time based on incoming tickets and working with the Customer Agent to fill knowledge gaps and help more customers self-serve; Prospecting Agent, which researches target accounts, personalizes outreach, engage prospects, and builds pipeline; and Content Agent, which helps marketers create and scale content across channels, from blogs to podcasts to case studies.
- Marketing Hub Enterprise advancements to help marketing teams find leads, convert prospects, and reduce complexity. These include Lookalike Lists to help marketers find ideal customers based on the ones they already have and Breeze to analyze prospects in the Smart CRM and create a list of soon-to-be customers; Journey Automation, which helps marketers create personalized customer experiences with a Journey Builder and real-time insights available directly in the journey; and Multi-Account Management, which helps businesses manage multiple accounts from a single HubSpot organization through copied assets, mirrored customer data, and centralized management.
- AI-powered Workspaces for sales, customer success, and help desk teams.