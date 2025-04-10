HubSpot Adds More Than 200 Features in Latest Releases

HubSpot today at its Spring 2025 Spotlight introduced more than 200 features across its product portfolio, including new and improved Breeze Agents, updates to Marketing Hub Enterprise, and Workspaces for team collaboration.

"SMBs don't need more AI hype; they need technology that helps," said Andy Pitre, executive vice president of product at HubSpot, in a statement. "The products we're launching at the Spring 2025 Spotlight are helping teams move fast on AI and solve their go-to-market challenges. We've embedded AI throughout our entire platform so businesses of any size can start seeing value immediately, without massive teams or budgets."

Among the Spring 2025 Spotlight's 200 features are the following: