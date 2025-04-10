AdLook Partners with Lumen
Adlook, a media tech company specializing in advertising solutions, has partnered with Lumen Research, an attention measurement and optimization company, to help companies capture and sustain consumer attention. This collaboration integrates Lumen's advanced eye-tracking technology and predictive analytics into Adlook's Deep Learning Algorithm to help advertisers optimize campaigns, especially in connected TV.
By harnessing Lumen's granular attention data, Adlook enhances its AI-driven bidding and creative optimization capabilities, helping companies maximize engagement with high-value audiences with deeper insights into consumer behavior to ensure that media placements and creative strategies are aligned with how audiences truly interact with content.
"At Adlook, we believe attention is the foundation of effective advertising," said Kuba Kossut, CEO of Adlook, in as statement. "By integrating Lumen's cutting-edge attention analytics with our AI-powered platform, we are making attention-driven advertising more effective, future-proof, and accessible for brands. This partnership isn't just about optimizing campaigns; it's about redefining how brands connect with audiences in a privacy-first, cookieless world."
"As the industry moves beyond traditional engagement metrics, attention has become the new standard for effectiveness," said Viktor Zawadzki, vice president of platform partnerships at Adlook, in a statement. "Our partnership with Lumen strengthens our AI-driven approach, giving brands an unprecedented ability to capture and sustain audience attention, especially in CTV, where competition for viewer focus is fierce."
"Marketers need to buy more than just viewable impressions; they need impressions that are actually viewed," said Mike Follett, CEO of Lumen, in a statement. "By integrating our attention data with Adlook's AI-powered ecosystem, we're giving brands the ability to make smarter, attention-driven decisions that will ultimately maximize engagement and campaign effectiveness."