AdLook Partners with Lumen

Adlook, a media tech company specializing in advertising solutions, has partnered with Lumen Research, an attention measurement and optimization company, to help companies capture and sustain consumer attention. This collaboration integrates Lumen's advanced eye-tracking technology and predictive analytics into Adlook's Deep Learning Algorithm to help advertisers optimize campaigns, especially in connected TV.

By harnessing Lumen's granular attention data, Adlook enhances its AI-driven bidding and creative optimization capabilities, helping companies maximize engagement with high-value audiences with deeper insights into consumer behavior to ensure that media placements and creative strategies are aligned with how audiences truly interact with content.