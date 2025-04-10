AppsFlyer Partners with NAVER

AppsFlyer, a provider of marketing measurement, attribution, and data analytics, has integrated AppsFlyer Audiences with NAVER, enhancing audience targeting on NAVER, maximizing the impact of marketing campaigns by targeting AppsFlyer's predefined audience segments, and enabling marketers to build granular user cohorts, measure, and optimize campaign performance.

AppsFlyer will now provide seamless audience activation and real-time performance insights within NAVER's advertising platform. Audiences created in the AppsFlyer dashboard will be automatically transferred to NAVER and updated daily. This allows businesses to reach high-intent potential customers with personalized ads, identify top-performing audiences, and optimize ad spend.