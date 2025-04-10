AppsFlyer Partners with NAVER
AppsFlyer, a provider of marketing measurement, attribution, and data analytics, has integrated AppsFlyer Audiences with NAVER, enhancing audience targeting on NAVER, maximizing the impact of marketing campaigns by targeting AppsFlyer's predefined audience segments, and enabling marketers to build granular user cohorts, measure, and optimize campaign performance.
AppsFlyer will now provide seamless audience activation and real-time performance insights within NAVER's advertising platform. Audiences created in the AppsFlyer dashboard will be automatically transferred to NAVER and updated daily. This allows businesses to reach high-intent potential customers with personalized ads, identify top-performing audiences, and optimize ad spend.
"We're proud to strengthen our collaboration with NAVER to deliver smarter, privacy-first marketing solutions," said Ronen Mense, president and managing director of Asia-Pacific at AppsFlyer, in a statement. "This integration brings together NAVER's scale and AppsFlyer's expertise as the global standard for measurement, helping Korean brands drive meaningful, data-driven growth in an increasingly complex digital landscape."
"NAVER is proud to expand our AppsFlyer integration with the addition of AppsFlyer Audiences," said Jaeyoung Han, vice president of business development at NAVER, in a statement. "Together, we are enabling advertisers to maximize their marketing efficiency and deliver more relevant experiences to users with enhanced segmentation capabilities."