Aircall Unveils AI Voice Agent

Aircall, a customer communications and intelligence platform provider, has launched AI Voice Agent, an intelligent, always-on virtual assistant that can answer inbound inquiries, handle frequently-asked questions, and capture caller details in real time.

AI Voice Agent operates 24/7, ensuring customers can always connect with a representative, whether after hours, during peak call times, or amid seasonal surges.

AI Voice Agent learns from company FAQs and autonomously responds to routine inquiries. For complex queries, AI Voice Agent gathers key caller details. Businesses can plug AI Voice Agent into their call flows.