Aircall Unveils AI Voice Agent
Aircall, a customer communications and intelligence platform provider, has launched AI Voice Agent, an intelligent, always-on virtual assistant that can answer inbound inquiries, handle frequently-asked questions, and capture caller details in real time.
AI Voice Agent operates 24/7, ensuring customers can always connect with a representative, whether after hours, during peak call times, or amid seasonal surges.
AI Voice Agent learns from company FAQs and autonomously responds to routine inquiries. For complex queries, AI Voice Agent gathers key caller details. Businesses can plug AI Voice Agent into their call flows.
"Missed calls don't just mean lost revenue; they create frustration for both customers and teams," said Tom Chen, chief product officer of Aircall, in a statement. "Sales teams lose potential deals when leads can't reach them, and support teams struggle with backlogs when they're stretched too thin. Aircall's AI Voice Agent ensures every inquiry is addressed promptly, allowing teams to focus on the high-value conversations that drive growth and customer satisfaction."
"For many growing businesses, AI has been associated with complexity, requiring deep technical expertise and heavy upfront investment," said Scott Chancellor, CEO of Aircall, in a statement. "With AI Voice Agent, we're redefining what's possible, bringing intelligent automation to businesses in a way that's intuitive, adaptive, and impactful. This is more than just handling calls; it's about leveraging AI to empower teams, enrich customer conversations, and drive real business growth."