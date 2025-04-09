Responsive Launches TRACE Score for AI-Generated Content

Responsive, a provider of strategic response management (SRM) software, has introduced TRACE Score, a scoring system that evaluates Responsive artificial intelligence-generated responses according to five key dimensions: trustworthiness, relevance, accuracy, completeness, and explainability.

"TRACE Score isn't just a confidence metric; it sets a new standard for evaluating AI-generated answers," said AJ Sunder, chief product officer and chief information officer of Responsive, in a statement. "It empowers organizations to adopt AI with confidence, knowing that every recommendation from Responsive AI meets rigorous quality thresholds."

After its evaluation, the system provides a numerical score from zero to 100 with insights into areas for improvement. High TRACE scores indicate responses that are more reliable, while lower scores flag areas requiring further review.

In addition to the TRACE Score, Responsive also introduced AI agents built for sales and proposal teams. Responsive AI agents execute complex response workflows while collaborating with human teams. Current agents include the following:

Document Shredding Agent, which scours complex documents to provide a high-level summary.

File Mapping Agent, which automatically ingests and organizes complex documents to identify key sections, questions, and answers in the Responsive platform.

Answering Agent, which creates tailored, comprehensive first-draft responses in minutes and will always cite its sources.