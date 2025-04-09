HeyGen and HubSpot Partner to Enable Personalized Video Campaigns at Scale
HeyGen, a video generator for businesses, has expanded its partnership with HubSpot, enabling marketers and sales teams to automatically generate personalized videos within their HubSpot workflows and save them to custom fields in HubSpot, making them readily available for personalized email campaigns, sales cadences, and other marketing efforts.
A new custom workflow action automates the creation and delivery of personalized artificial intelligence-generated videos, whether in one-to-one or one-to-many emails.
These new features unlock a wide variety of use cases, including the following:
- Automated lead nurturing with personalized video introductions or product overviews to leads once they enter a specific workflow or reach a particular lead score threshold.
- Onboarding and product tutorials, sending new customers a tailored Getting Started video that highlights key features and useful tips.
- Using contact data to produce customized event invitations or post-event thank-you notes featuring an AI-generated host face that greets each recipient by name.
"Visual storytelling is the best way to connect with audiences today, which is why HeyGen is focused on making high-quality video production more accessible to everyone," said Joshua Xu, co-founder and CEO of HeyGen, in a statement. "By partnering with HubSpot, companies can easily scale up personalized videos and put video at the center of every campaign."
"At HubSpot, we're always looking for ways to help businesses create more effective and engaging campaigns," said Karen Ng, senior vice president of product and partnerships at HubSpot, in a statement. "The enhanced HeyGen integration will not only help teams break through the noise, but new features like the automated lead nurturing and onboarding tutorials mean better, more personalized experiences for customers and prospects, all from within HubSpot."