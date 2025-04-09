HeyGen and HubSpot Partner to Enable Personalized Video Campaigns at Scale

HeyGen, a video generator for businesses, has expanded its partnership with HubSpot, enabling marketers and sales teams to automatically generate personalized videos within their HubSpot workflows and save them to custom fields in HubSpot, making them readily available for personalized email campaigns, sales cadences, and other marketing efforts.

A new custom workflow action automates the creation and delivery of personalized artificial intelligence-generated videos, whether in one-to-one or one-to-many emails.

These new features unlock a wide variety of use cases, including the following:

Automated lead nurturing with personalized video introductions or product overviews to leads once they enter a specific workflow or reach a particular lead score threshold.

Onboarding and product tutorials, sending new customers a tailored Getting Started video that highlights key features and useful tips.

Using contact data to produce customized event invitations or post-event thank-you notes featuring an AI-generated host face that greets each recipient by name.