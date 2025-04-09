Conga Partners with AWS
Conga, a provider of revenue lifecycle management (RLM) technology, has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to unlock development capabilities for Conga's products on AWS, helping customers drive business solutions with AWS's cloud technologies, modernize their workflows, automate critical business functions, and reduce manual intervention.
This agreement also scales the availability of Conga RLM solutions in AWS Marketplace.
"We are excited to deepen our collaboration with Conga through this strategic collaboration agreement," said Allison Johnson, senior manager of tech partners for the Americas at AWS, in a statement. "By combining AWS's advanced cloud services with Conga's revenue operations solutions, we're helping customers accelerate their digital transformation, increase agility, and drive greater business outcomes to remain competitive."
"This agreement serves as a testament to Conga's unwavering commitment to our customers. We couldn't be more thrilled to be expanding our relationship with AWS," said Noel Goggin, CEO and culture leader of Conga, in a statement. "By continuing to launch products in AWS Marketplace, we're able to unlock even more innovation for our customers. Through this collaboration we're able to offer customers on a global scale more choice, flexibility, and support to help them achieve their bottom line."