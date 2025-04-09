Shirofune Expands to Support Google DV360

Shirofune, a provider of automated ad management technology, has integrated with Google's DV360 (Display & Video 360), a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic ad campaigns.

This integration gives advertisers a centralized tool to streamline their campaigns and improve performance across multiple channels, including search, social, and programmatic.

DV360 helps teams execute digital advertising campaigns, organize audience data, purchase inventory, and optimize campaigns. With DV360 now included in Shirofune's suite of supported platforms, users can manage and optimize their advertising efforts in one unified dashboard. The system dynamically reallocates budgets in real time to the highest-performing campaigns across multiple platforms.