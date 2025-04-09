Shirofune Expands to Support Google DV360
Shirofune, a provider of automated ad management technology, has integrated with Google's DV360 (Display & Video 360), a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic ad campaigns.
This integration gives advertisers a centralized tool to streamline their campaigns and improve performance across multiple channels, including search, social, and programmatic.
DV360 helps teams execute digital advertising campaigns, organize audience data, purchase inventory, and optimize campaigns. With DV360 now included in Shirofune's suite of supported platforms, users can manage and optimize their advertising efforts in one unified dashboard. The system dynamically reallocates budgets in real time to the highest-performing campaigns across multiple platforms.
"We are thrilled to integrate DV360 into our platform, as this is not just another management tool but a game-changer for brands and agencies," said Mitsu Kikuchi, founder of Shirofune, in a statement. "This move breaks down traditional silos across search, social, and programmatic, enabling a more cohesive and optimized approach to advertising performance. It's a significant cultural shift in how advertising operations are conducted.
"One of the greatest challenges for advertisers when using platforms such as DV360 is to understand that DV360 is not simply one channel but offers several tools in one interface," Kikuchi added. "Therefore, Shirofune helps advertisers understand where their programmatic campaigns are making the most progress. The integration with DV360 is a natural extension of our mission to provide advertisers with smarter, more efficient tools to automate and optimize their campaigns."
Related Articles
Shirofune Integrates with LinkedIn Ads
29 Jan 2025
Shirofune integrates LinkedIn Ads into its platform to help advertisers with omnichannel campaign management.
Shirofune Integrates with BigCommerce
16 Oct 2024
Shirofune's integration with BigCommerce provides advertisers with customer lifetime value-based campaign optimization.