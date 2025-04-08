First Orion Launches Protect+ to Safeguard Against Inbound Spam and Scam Calls

First Orion, a provider of branded communication solutions, today launched Protect+ Risk Detection for inbound spam and scam call protection.

With its advanced analytics and integration, Protect+ delivers a multi-level risk detection system that analyzes inbound call traffic, categorizes it with risk levels and call purpose, and provides actionable insights so businesses can determine how to handle each call.

Protect+ key features include the following:

Real-time risk detection, whichanalyzes inbound call data and assigns a risk level (high, medium, low) based on First Orion's risk analysis.

Call categorization, which dentifies calls and categorizes them based on the purpose of the call (customer service, debt collection, charity, scam, etc.).

Simple API integration with telephony systems.

Actionable insights on how to handle risky calls, including transfer and routing, warnings, labeling, or terminating.

Continuous updates with access to First Orion's Advice-of-Risk database.