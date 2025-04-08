Appriss Retail Partners with Shopify

Appriss Retail has integrated its solutions to combat returns and claims fraud with Shopify's unified commerce platform. The Appriss Retail Returns & Claims app now connects to the Shopify POS app or through companies' own commerce engines.

Shopify merchants can now leverage Appriss Retail's returns and claims fraud solution to protect against fraud and abuse and improve the returns experience for loyal customers.

The Appriss Retail solutions also integrate with other e-commerce solutions, like Optoro and Narvar.