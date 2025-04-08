NielsenIQ Acquires Gastrograph AI

NielsenIQ (NIQ), a consumer intelligence provider, will acquire Gastrograph AI, providers of a discovery and inquiry platform for sensory insights, for an undisclosed amount.

NIQ has been collaborating with Gastrograph AI as it builds BASES Creative Product AI. The Gastrograph AI acquisition will enable NIQ to further enhance its AI capabilities in product development, building on its Creative Product AI solution launched in 2022.

Gastrograph AI uses predictive AI to develop, test, and reformulate products by modeling human sensory perception of flavor, aroma, and texture. By integrating Gastrograph AI's sensory database of consumer preferences within its own ecosystem, NIQ will enable clients to create ideas, enhance concepts, and deliver product formulations.