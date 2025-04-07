eTrigue Launches AI-Lead Insights

eTrigue, a digital partner marketing platform provider, today launched AI Lead Insights to help companies and their channel partner sales teams target, manage, and convert leads and prospects using real-time background and intent data.

AI Lead Insights enriches prospect lead information with background, company, and messaging that allows channel sales teams to engage with prospects through personalized communication. Powered by Amazon GenAI and Anthropic Claude, eTrigue AI Lead Insights locates and summarizes prospect backgrounds, business social media, news sites, and company websites. It delivers enhanced marketing qualified leads and allows communications to be tailored to leads' particular needs and interests.

"With the launch of Lead Insights, eTrigue is providing the real-time nuggets of information that are needed to have the right conversations with prospects," said Jeff Holmes, CEO of eTrigue, in a statement. "We know from MIT Research that 50 percent of buyers go to the vendor that replies to their query first, and prospects are 11 times more likely to engage if sales follow-up is carried out within five minutes. Despite this, 57 percent of companies fail to contact leads for over a week. This makes rapid response essential, but it must also be informed and intelligent if it is to result in a sale."

Lead Insights is powered by generative AI, including Anthropic Claude on Amazon Bedrock, and works with eTrigue's Lead Accelerator platform. Once digital marketing campaigns are deployed, Lead Insights gathers and provides sales teams with in-depth background information on the skill set, professional history, and social media insights of the inbound lead, along with useful data on their company, recent corporate announcements and their competitors.

eTrigue Lead Insights answers one of the most commonly asked questions by sales reps: How do I follow up with a lead?, providing them with the prospect and company insights, call script, suggested conversation starters, and context on the prospect. A detailed dashboard provides an overview of each inbound query, how often prospects engaged with the marketing campaign and specific assets, and a record of campaign-related communications and queries.

Lead Insights also helps companies understand how timely their channel partners are responding to their marketing campaigns; track leads and opportunities identified, the number of leads that are pending and their likely value;and see a record of the average response time on a partner-by-partner, sales-rep-by-sales-rep basis.