Iterable Unveils Iterable Nova

Iterable, a communication platform provider, today unveiled Iterable Nova, an agent-based system that will act as a built-in advisor, delivering prescriptive recommendations, translating complex data into clear insights, and adapting to business goals in real time.

Users interact with Nova in a dialogue-driven, real-time experience to surface insights, ask questions, and explore performancefrom campaign KPIs to audience benchmarks. Marketers define the desired goal, like increasing purchases or reducing churn, and Nova dynamically orchestrates the steps to get there.

"The gap between how consumers engage and how marketers operate has never been wider. The traditional campaign-centric model forces brands into rigid calendars and batch workflows that fail to meet customers in their moments of need," said Andrew Boni, CEO and co-founder of Iterable, in a statement. "Today, we're changing that reality with our Nova announcement. We will empower marketers to break free from the traditional marketing model and step into a new era of real-time, one-to-one engagement powered by AI, grounded in data, and built for how today's consumers behave. Nova won't be just an upgrade to our platform; it will be a reinvention of what marketing can be."

Iterable Nova leverages Iterable's flexible data model, real-time infrastructure, and cross-channel foundation to deliver predictive decisions. With transparent, explainable AI that's customized to brand voice and priorities, plus full visibility across the customer journey, Iterable offers a cloud-native architecture for intelligent automation

Nova can analyze data, identify key segments, and launch optimized, multichannel campaigns. It will continuously monitor performance and system health, flags risks before they escalate, and recommends real-time adjustments to stay on course. It will build and deploy personalized journeys across email, SMS, and in-app, tailored by user, optimized by channel, and delivered at the perfect time. And iit will automate next-best actions based on real-time experiments, predictive signals, and defined outcomes.

Alongside Nova, Iterable unveiled the following platform enhancements to accelerate marketing performance: