Marchex Launches Engage for Service

Marchex, a provider of artificial intelligence and conversational intelligence, has launched Engage for Service to help auto dealerships' service centers better understand their customer engagement, elevate customer satisfaction, recover lost opportunities, and boost revenue.

With Marchex's Engage for Service, users can do the following:

Turn more calls into scheduled service appointments.

Identify poor service writer performance to train staff and increase the number of repair orders (ROs).

Receive timely alerts (via email or SMS) on missed high-value appointment opportunities, including the AI-generated summary detailing the service discussed and why an RO was not set.

Survey every interactionfor a complete picture of the customer experience.

Receive reputation rescue alerts for when customers have negative experiences before they post negative dealership reviews.

"The launch of Engage for Service underscores our commitment to providing dealerships with the solutions they need to increase revenue, reduce customer churn, and increase the value of a dealership’s brand," said Troy Hartless, chief revenue officer of Marchex, in a statement. "This new AI-powered solution will significantly help drive more ROs while increasing customer lifetime value."