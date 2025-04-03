Nimble Introduces Email Marketing

Nimble, a CRM systems provider for small businesses, today launched its Email Marketing feature, which empowers businesses to send unlimited, HTML-powered, and trackable emails for newsletters, webinars, product announcements, seasonal promotions, and more, all from within the Nimble platform.

Nimble Email Marketing enables organizations to do the following:

Send unlimited emails to segmented contact lists.

Manage large-scale campaigns for tens of thousands of recipients.

Deliver communications using a Template Editor for creating and customizing emails.

"Nimble has always been about helping people build stronger relationships at scale. With the addition of Email Marketing, we're expanding our capabilities to meet the growing needs of businesses looking to engage their audiences with both small-scale outreach and enterprise-level marketing campaigns," said Jon Ferrara, CEO of Nimble, in a statement. "From lead capture to large-scale campaigns, Nimble now provides an all-in-one platform for sales and marketing teams to collaborate and grow. With Nimble Email Marketing, our customers can now scale their outreach and strengthen relationships like never before."

Key features of Nimble Email Marketing include the following: