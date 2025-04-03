Snappy Kraken Integrates with Catchlight

Snappy Kraken has integrated its marketing technology with Catchlight's growth platform that provides data and insights on leads and clients to help users implement personalized prospect engagement with relevant messaging at scale. In addition, both Snappy Kraken and Catchlight have completed their Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 certification, a third-party audit on data security protocols.

Catchlight is an artificial intelligence-powered organic growth platform that gathers up to 2,000 data points on each prospect, equipping advisors with actionable insights about prospects' financial picture. Insights and data provided in a profile include estimated investible assets and income, age range, and estimated home value, as well the Catchlight Score, a prediction of the likelihood that prospects will convert to paid advice.

Through this integration, Snappy Kraken users can see each prospect's Catchlight Score, estimated investible assets, estimated income, and projected client revenue within the Snappy Kraken application, enabling them to identify high-potential prospects, assess financial capacity, and create and deploy personalized marketing campaigns within their Snappy Kraken workflows. Additionally, Catchlight offers advisors a more targeted marketing approach through intelligent segmentation, allowing them to build campaigns for individual prospects, specific groups, or their entire contact lists.

"Our technology simplifies advisor growth, providing data-driven insights that help prioritize leads that are most likely to convert and deliver meaningful engagement at scale," said Wilbur Swan, CEO and co-founder of Catchlight, in a statement. "Through our integration with Snappy Kraken, we're combining the power of AI with a proven marketing platform to help advisors meet today's demand for efficiency and personalization. By focusing marketing efforts where they're most likely to succeed, advisors can optimize client acquisition, reduce costs, and stay ahead in an increasingly competitive wealth management landscape."

The SOC 2 Type 2 certification signals that Snappy Kraken's and Catchlight's security controls and processes have been thoroughly tested over time to ensure that sensitive data and client information is well-protected and continuously monitored.