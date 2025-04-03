How to Master Marketing in a World of Tariffs

With a multitude of new tariffs announced (and several that were already in place), the economy is changing faster than we can say “adapt.”

These tariffs are setting a black cloud over the stock market, with prices rising on imports of everything from cell phones to new cars as countries like China, Brazil, and the EU consider implementing retaliatory tariffs on products shipped into the United States.

Businesses are feeling the squeeze on every side, facing everything from higher production costs to supply chain bottlenecks. And that’s before you even consider how marketing expenses themselves (like media buying in the digital space) are rapidly ticking upward, too.

As a business, you don’t have much control over global economic politics. But you can’t afford to rely on stale old tactics when the cost of doing business keeps edging higher. The question isn’t whether tariffs impact your business (because they undoubtedly do) but how your marketing strategies can outpace those impacts before they sink you.

Understanding the Tariff-Driven Market

Before you can react to the changes, you need to understand precisely how tariffs are shaping current trade dynamics. They do much more than add line items to an invoice. They eventually ripple through price tags, manufacturing costs, and, ultimately, customer expectations.

This often means you’re facing two separate challenges on the marketing front. For one, costs tend to go up, as import tariffs make raw materials and finished goods alike more expensive when you’re sourcing internationally.

Second, consumer behaviors get reshaped. Faced with higher prices, your audience might favor competitors closer to home or seek more budget-friendly alternatives.

As a smart marketer, you need to do everything in your power to stay ahead of these shifts. You must closely watch your supply chain and customer analytics so you can prepare ahead of time for tariff-driven changes rather than scramble to react to them.

Maximizing Digital Marketing Despite Rising Costs

Once the easy pick for cost-effective advertising, digital marketing may no longer be the golden child. With rising ad costs on platforms like Google, Meta, and TikTok, this once-reliable go-to is now tied with major expenses of its own.

Competition for clicks (and eyeballs) has grown fierce, and it’s no secret that ad ROI isn’t what it used to be. You don’t need to ditch digital (it’s still an important channel), but your approach may need some refining.

Start with smarter audience segmentation. If you’re able to zero in on your most valuable demographics, you can focus your spending where it matters most. Invest your budget in AI-driven media buying tools that use automation to optimize your campaigns in real time so you can reduce wasted impressions.

But don’t stop there. Leverage your first-party data like it’s gold, prioritizing your own email and customer lists rather than handing valuable targeting over to third-party platforms.

Also, investing in conversion rate optimization (CRO) is no longer an option. If you’re paying X dollars for a lead, squeezing more conversions out of every click is a must.

Finally, don’t overlook emerging platforms. Google and Facebook, though effective, are crowded arenas, but rising stars like Reddit, Pinterest, or even some niche platforms might deliver untapped value for much lower competition. For example, Threads just announced their new ads offering.

Exploring Alternatives to Digital Marketing

Digital marketing shouldn’t be your only go-to when it comes to marketing in a post-tariff world. Online tends to dominate the conversation, but it’s not always the best option when ad budgets are tight. If you’re looking for alternatives to pricey online ads, there are plenty of offline opportunities worth considering.

Take out-of-home (OOH) advertising, for instance. Billboards, transit ads, and in-store displays might sound old school, but they’re anything but outdated. When they’re used and placed strategically, OOH can reinforce brand awareness and provide memorable, high-impact messaging.

Experiential marketing and live events offer another angle. Consumers crave personal connections with brands, perhaps now more than ever in this post-pandemic world. Whether it’s a pop-up shop, a product demo, or even an invite-only experience, these approaches serve to deepen customer loyalty while reducing digital competition.

Influencer relationships and third-party endorsements, whether it’s through user-generated content or even customer reviews, can also be powerful tools to build credibility and drive engagement. A thoughtful collab or review can boost your brand’s visibility while also helping you create authentic connections with your audience.

Even good old-fashioned direct mail can stage a comeback here. Print campaigns, when done right and pulled together with hyper-personalized content, can make a real statement. Add QR codes or digital touchpoints to merge the offline and online experience seamlessly.

Optimizing Supply Chain & Pricing Strategies to Offset Tariffs

Before doubling down on external strategies, it’s worth looking inward. Adjusting your supply chain and pricing strategies can help you offset tariff costs while also giving your brand a sharp competitive edge.

Start by rethinking your sourcing strategy. Consider domestic suppliers or alternative markets less affected by tariffs. While these options might seem more expensive upfront, they could reduce overall costs like shipping or delays.

Now, on to pricing. No one loves seeing higher price tags, but consumers will accept them if they feel like they’re getting top-tier value. Reposition pricing with tools like bundles, premium options, or subscription models that make cost increases less noticeable. Your profits stay healthy, and customers stick around.

Loyalty programs also deserve a mention here. Offering perks for repeat purchases helps soften the blow of higher prices and keeps customers returning. Whether that’s points toward a discount or members-only perks, nurturing brand loyalty minimizes the risk posed by rising costs.

The Future of Marketing in a Tariff-Heavy World

Don’t assume that our tariff-heavy world is going anywhere anytime soon. Trade policies ebb and flow, sure, but the long-term success of any business, all tariffs aside, will ultimately come down to agility. Today’s winners in marketing are the brands obsessed with staying flexible, data-driven, and innovative.

Ongoing experimentation in media strategies will play a major role moving forward. Companies with the fastest feedback loops—those that can pivot marketing efforts at the drop of a hat—will always have the edge.

Meanwhile, brands that invest in customer trust and authenticity will future-proof against even the most complex trade disruptions. After all, building goodwill is easier on the wallet than constantly chasing one-time sales.

Adapting to New Challenges

Tariffs have undoubtedly made marketing a more complex game. It’s pricier. It’s harder.

But it’s also an opportunity to rethink your strategy from top to bottom. Through optimizing digital spending, exploring new channels, and doubling down on operational efficiency, your business can stay competitive—even when global trade presents new hurdles.

Tariffs might raise the stakes, but they don’t have to derail your marketing efforts.

Adapt, experiment, and sweat the details—then watch your brand thrive in even the most challenging business environments.

Adam Ortman is the president and founder of Kinetic319, a leading marketing and advertising agency headquartered in Denver, Colo. The agency offers full-funnel marketing campaigns, fusing cutting-edge practices, and consumer psychology to help businesses transcend mediums and resonate with global audiences.