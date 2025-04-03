Advisor360° Launches Parrot AI

Advisor360°, a provider of integrated technology for wealth management firms, has launched Parrot AI, a stand-alone generative artificial intelligence-powered meeting assistant to help financial advisors manage client interactions and daily workflows.

Parrot is geared specifically for advisor-specific workflows, language, and compliance issues. In addition to automated note-taking and transcription, it provides meeting and conversation summaries, crafts follow-up emails, and automatically populates CRM systems.

Developed by cybersecurity, data privacy, and compliance veterans, Parrot follows security protocols, ensuring firms and advisors stay compliant with SEC, FINRA, and other industry regulations. Parrot includes built-in client consent controls, real-time encryption for all recorded data, and advisor-approved AI-generated content to ensure compliance with data archiving and record-keeping policies. Advisors maintain full control over Parrot's automated outputs.