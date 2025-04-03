Advisor360° Launches Parrot AI
Advisor360°, a provider of integrated technology for wealth management firms, has launched Parrot AI, a stand-alone generative artificial intelligence-powered meeting assistant to help financial advisors manage client interactions and daily workflows.
Parrot is geared specifically for advisor-specific workflows, language, and compliance issues. In addition to automated note-taking and transcription, it provides meeting and conversation summaries, crafts follow-up emails, and automatically populates CRM systems.
Developed by cybersecurity, data privacy, and compliance veterans, Parrot follows security protocols, ensuring firms and advisors stay compliant with SEC, FINRA, and other industry regulations. Parrot includes built-in client consent controls, real-time encryption for all recorded data, and advisor-approved AI-generated content to ensure compliance with data archiving and record-keeping policies. Advisors maintain full control over Parrot's automated outputs.
"Advisors are looking for more than a transcription service. They need tools that help them work smarter," said Paul Morville, product architect at Advisor360°, in a statement. "We've refined Parrot to be an AI-powered assistant that transforms advisor-client interactions into actionable insights so advisors can build better relationships while saving time."
"Client conversations are full of sensitive data that a wealth management firm must protect," said Alex Cunningham, chief information security officer of Advisor360°, in a statement. "Advisor360° is laser-focused on utilizing teams and technology that architect security and compliance from the ground up. With Parrot, security isn't an afterthought; it's core to the offering. It's the only solution we'd trust with our own meetings."