Skai Unveils Celeste AI, a GenAI Marketing Agent

Skai, providers of a platform for commerce media, introduced Celeste AI, a generative artificial intelligence marketing agent to transform how companies navigate commerce media.

Skai's platform seamlessly integrates omnichannel commerce media, combining first-party advertiser data, publisher insights, competitive intelligence, digital shelf data, and more. Now, with genAI, Skai transforms this into actionable strategies.

"We founded Skai to help brands grow. From day one, our focus has been performance: better ROI, greater efficiency, and lowering barriers for brands using online media. As commerce evolved into an omnichannel ecosystem and data erupted, our responsibility evolved: not just helping marketers perform better, but making them smarter," said Yoav Izhar-Prato, CEO of Skai, in a statement. "Celeste is the next step, an intelligent system that turns data into action, leveraging Skai's unique knowledge graph."

Celeste is genAI built for marketing and aggregates signals from more than 200 publishers, competitive insights, and cross-channel performance to deliver tailored recommendations.

"Don't think of Celeste as just a new tool; it's an enabling technology that transforms how marketers engage with data, make decisions, and drive growth," said Gil Sadeh, president of Skai, in a statement.

With Celeste, marketers can interact directly with their data, asking tactical and strategic questions such as the following:

What are my biggest growth opportunities across retail media?

Where should I shift my budget to maximize ROI? How should I allocate a 50 percent budget increase across channels?