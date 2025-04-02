Fullstory Unveils AI Agent-Powered Behavioral Data Solutions

Fullstory, a behavioral data company, has launched StoryAI and other solutions to help businesses surface deep customer and employee insights, leveraging AI agents across multiple products to act on customer and employee behavior, eliminate friction, and power smarter AI models.

"Agentic AI isn't about replacing human decision-making; it's about accelerating it," said Scott Voigt, CEO of Fullstory, in a statement. "At Fullstory, we see a future where AI intelligently handles the busywork, spots patterns faster than any team could, and helps you act with clarity and speed. It's not magic, though it might feel like it. It's just better, faster ways to work."

StoryAI, Fullstory's collection of AI agents, is now infused throughout its products. It helps businesses achieve more with existing data and deep analytics for personalization, optimization, and growth. With Fullstory StoryAI, customers can use AI agents to do the following:

Streamline multiple-session reviews;

Simplify reporting;

Identify funnel drop-offs

Proactively spot problems;

Ask questions in natural language and get actionable answers instantly;

Predict what users will do next and deliver personalized experiences in response;

Detect fraudulent activity and take appropriate action.

Fullstory also added the following to its product suite:

Fullstory Analytics, which assesses customers' mobile and web experiences, surfacing insights from digital behaviors.

Fullstory Anywhere, which can send Fullstory's behavioral data directly into any data warehouse or cloud storage infrastructure or stream it in real time anywhere in the customer ecosystem.