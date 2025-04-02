Fast Simon Launches Curated Sets For Online Merchandising
Fast Simon, a provider of shopping optimization solutions, today launched Curated Sets, an online merchandising solution to help companies showcase matching and coordinating items across dynamic collection pages and sales channels.
Curated Sets uses artificial intelligence to dynamically organize and display matching items while respecting merchandising rules.
"Manually managing sets across collections is practically impossible," said Zohar Gilad, co-founder and CEO of Fast Simon, in a statement. "Fast Simon's AI technology lets merchandisers display sets while preserving the natural ranking of a collection to surface new arrivals, best search match, and personalized recommendations."