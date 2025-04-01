TechTarget Partners with Demandbase for ABM

Informa TechTarget, a provider of intent data and insights, and Demandbase, providers of an account-based go-to-market platform, have partnered to help companies drive better business outcomes and ROI from account-based marketing (ABM) initiatives.

By combining Informa TechTarget's account- and contact-level intent data and permissioned contacts with the ABM capabilities of Demandbase One, this collaboration empowers go-to-market teams to prioritize and engage the most relevant accounts earlier in the buyer journey.

Informa TechTarget's first-party intent data relies on a publishing model that captures 1.4 million directly observed and contextually relevant intent signals each day from an audience of more than 50 million B2B professionals as they interact with content across its owned network of 220 trusted brands. As part of this partnership, Informa TechTarget is releasing a direct integration of Account Intent Feeds with Demandbase One, allowing marketers to leverage Informa TechTarget’s first-party account-level intent data and third-party account-level intent data from Demandbase to double-verify which accounts are truly in market and act on those verified purchase intent signals.

"Two of the biggest challenges companies face with activating intent data are too many false positives for accounts showing intent and identifying members of the buying group actively researching solutions right now," said Jillian Coffin, senior vice president of customer enablement and strategy at Informa TechTarget, in a statement. "Together, Informa TechTarget and Demandbase help marketers confidently identify the accounts that are truly in-market, pinpoint members of the buying group, and engage and influence these buyers before their competitors do."

Go-to-market teams can now use Informa TechTarget and Demandbase to do the following:

Identify and prioritize in-market accounts by aggregating Informa TechTarget's first-party account intent data with third-party account intent data from Demandbase to double-verify intent.

Uncover buying group members early in their journeys with Informa TechTarget's contact-level intent data that pinpoints who is actively researching relevant solutions and topics they care about most.

Convert more buyer interest into pipeline by targeting TechTarget's permissioned contacts with personalized, programmatic and social advertising and ABM campaigns from Demandbase One.

Improve operational efficiency by importing Informa TechTarget's intent data into Demandbase One via direct integration (account) and streamlined workflows (contact).