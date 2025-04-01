Blueshift Adds Intelligent Agents to Its Customer AI Suite

Blueshift, a provider of customer engagement solutions, has launched Customer AI Agents that help marketing teams conduct personalization experiments with automated artificial intelligence decisioning. The agents are the latest addition to Blueshift's Customer AI Suite, which includes Predictive AI, Recommendations, and AI Assistants for generating personalized content.

Customer AI Agents autonomously generate variations of personalized messages, drawing on elements from customer profiles and predictive AI and automating experimentation at scale. A simple approval workflow ensures human oversight. The agents optimize the experiments toward customer conversion outcomes, such as purchases or subscriptions.

Blueshift Customer AI Agents use large language models (LLMs) and statistical analysis to generate, test, and optimize content variations continuously.

Campaign Optimizer is the first of several Customer AI Agents to be released. Its key capabilities include the following:

Automated AI-Generated Content, to dynamically create and test subject lines and preheader variations for email campaigns.

Brand & Contextual Relevance, to validate and refine generated content to align with brand voice, domain guidelines, and campaign objectives.

Hyper-Personalization, to leverage Liquid Variables to tailor content based on customer behaviors, transactions, next-best recommendations, and engagement history.

Real-Time Optimization, to launch tests, monitor full-funnel metrics, and automatically adjust campaign allocations based on performance.

Actionable Insights & Reporting, to gain continuous visibility into test results, lift measurement, and campaign impact.