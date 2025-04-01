CaduceusHealth Gains Insight into Employee Activity

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit five years ago, CaduceusHealth, a billing, revenue life cycle management, analytics, and practice management services provider for large healthcare organizations, went largely remote. The Jersey City, N.J., company decided to stay with the remote model even after the pandemic waned. That presented a number of challenges.

When employees are in an office, it’s relatively easy to see if they are truly working or not, but it’s much more challenging with a remote workforce, explains Grant Knaggs, CaduceusHealth’s chief operating officer.

To help with that, CaduceusHealth “wanted to look at how we could better support the remote model,” Knaggs recalls. “Once we decided to look at something like this, we looked at three different companies.”

CaduceusHealth eventually chose Insightful.io’s Insightful employee monitoring software, which appeared to be the most sophisticated and best-suited solution for the work-from-home model. “They appeared to be further along with the development with all of the features that we needed, and they had a good review trail as to what employees were actually doing,” Knaggs adds.

The Insightful solution provides employee monitoring, time tracking, workflow management, and productivity insights. More specifically, the software does the following:

Tracks tasks and projects in real time to monitor progress.

Provides visibility into availability, project progress, and workloads to support team collaboration.

Automatically logs hours, eliminating manual entry.

Collects data on work habits, productivity patterns, and areas for improvement.

Monitors remote workers’ progress and analyzes activities and output.

Tracks application usage, time spent on tasks, and general activity.

Generates insights on productivity trends and time usage to highlight best practices and areas for improvement.

Connects with project management, HR remote people management, and communication platforms.

“When we bought the software, a colleague and I installed it on our computers to test it, to see how it worked. We were basically guinea pigs,” Knaggs says, noting that he wanted to first see the software in action before rolling it out to one department of 20 employees, and then to the rest of the company.

“By the time that we rolled it out, we were really comfortable with it,” Knaggs says. “We knew that it wasn’t some black box that didn’t work.”

Knowing when people are working and when they’re not is important to ensure CaduceusHealth is getting what it’s paying for in terms of time on task, Knaggs explains. It’s not that the company doesn’t want employees taking coffee breaks, lunch time, etc., as they would in an office setting; it just doesn’t want them abusing break time since there isn’t a supervisor physically watching them.

To assuage employees’ fears about being spied upon, CaduceusHealth made every effort to be completely transparent. “As part of someone’s employment, they sign an agreement acknowledging that this is in place. I don’t know how you run a remote business without some form of monitoring tools,” Knaggs says.

He adds that it’s not just the frontline employees who have it on their computers; the solution has also been installed on managers’ computers as well.

As it turns out, employees are actually happier since Insightful’s software has been installed, according to Knaggs. That software, combined with some other tools, has helped CaduceusHealth see where it needed to provide employees with additional training and support, leading to a 30 percent increase in employee happiness, according to a company survey.

Part of that is likely attributable to a lower call abandonment rate, which had been hovering at around 14 percent but has dropped to 3 percent since installing the Insightful software.

CaduceusHealth has also seen claims processed per hour increase by more than 20 percent.

Knaggs hopes to further improve on these metrics in the year ahead.

The Payoff

Since installing the Insightful monitoring software, CaduceusHealth has seen the following results: