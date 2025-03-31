Contentful Adds AI and Personalization Features and a Shopify Partnership

Contentful, a content management systems provider, today launched a host of artificial intelligence and personalization features and partnerships for creating digital experiences at scale.

"Brands are frustrated by monolithic, bloated DXP solutions that aren't fit for purpose," said Contentful CEO Karthik Rau in a statement. "In this constantly evolving technology landscape, a flexible new approach is needed, and today marks the beginning of that change."

Among the new features added to Contentful's platform are the following:

AI Actions, a framework for AI-powered content operations, enabling marketers to embed generative AI models into any stage of the content lifecycle, from creation to adaptation to publishing. AI Actions empowers teams to produce content faster, contextualized to their unique business and brand guidelines, while automated workflows accelerate review and approval processes. AI Actions remove the friction of repetitive marketing tasks, like translations and localization for global audiences, one-click SEO, and alt-text generation. Moreover, Contentful offers an AI Actions marketplace featuring a variety of templates.

Granular Roles and Permissions within Taxonomy capabilities so businesses can maintain tight control over content creation and usage.

Contentful Personalization, which will live directly within the Contentful web app, to help users find and manage all their audiences, experiments, and personalized experiences in one unified workspace. Additional product features launching with Contentful Personalization are AI Suggestions, which features Experience Suggestions and Audience Suggestions, Variant Generation, and Customer Data Connectors with leading platforms like Shopify, Klaviyo, and SAP Emarsys.

Contentful also expanded its partnership with Shopify to connect and synchronize content and commerce systems and to launch an app in the Shopify Liquid Storefront that empowers marketers to enhance content creation, streamline localization, and leverage AI-driven personalization within the Shopify ecosystem.