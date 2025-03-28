Zeta Global Launches Agentic Workflows

Zeta Global, a marketing cloud technology provider, has launched AI Agent Studio, a suite of generative artificial intelligence tools that enables users to select and activate prebuilt agents, create custom agents, and link them together to execute complex marketing tasks. Zeta's Agentic Workflows provide a library of prebuilt and customizable AI workflows, enabling marketers to define, connect, and optimize AI agents to drive intelligent automation.

Zeta's Agentic Workflows enable marketers to chain Zeta's generative AI agents together to perform complex tasks and drive impactful results throughout the customer journey.

With Zeta's Agentic Workflows, marketers can automate the following tasks:

Programmatic media optimization, automating audience segmentation, media planning, real-time bidding strategies, and ongoing campaign performance adjustments.

Customer journey optimization that identifies behavioral drop-off points, recommends engagement strategies, and executes A/B testing for continuous improvement.

Campaign creation that defines target audiences, forecasts connected TV campaign performance, generates creative briefs, and automates billing processes.

Data onboarding that analyzes, maps, and transforms unstructured data for integration into the Zeta Marketing Platform.