  • March 28, 2025

Jeeva AI Adds Agentic AI

Jeeva AI has upgraded its sales platform with agentic artificial intelligence that enables sales teams to discover, qualify, and engage high-potential leads with greater speed and precision.

The new agentic AI capabilities provide the following:

  • Lead discovery and research by scanning web sources, LinkedIn, and databases like Apollo, ZoomInfo, and Crunchbase to find leads. It also detects intent-based signals from job postings, press releases, funding rounds, and industry trends.
  • Lead qualification with profile analysis, competitor insights, and custom scoring models for prioritization based on firmographics, technographics, and engagement data.
  • Personalized outreach at scale across email, LinkedIn, SMS, and calls, with dynamic follow-ups adjusted based on recipient behavior (opens, clicks, replies).
  • Multichannel engagement.

