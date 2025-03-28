Jeeva AI Adds Agentic AI
Jeeva AI has upgraded its sales platform with agentic artificial intelligence that enables sales teams to discover, qualify, and engage high-potential leads with greater speed and precision.
The new agentic AI capabilities provide the following:
- Lead discovery and research by scanning web sources, LinkedIn, and databases like Apollo, ZoomInfo, and Crunchbase to find leads. It also detects intent-based signals from job postings, press releases, funding rounds, and industry trends.
- Lead qualification with profile analysis, competitor insights, and custom scoring models for prioritization based on firmographics, technographics, and engagement data.
- Personalized outreach at scale across email, LinkedIn, SMS, and calls, with dynamic follow-ups adjusted based on recipient behavior (opens, clicks, replies).
- Multichannel engagement.