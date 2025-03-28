Workato Acquires Generative AI Support Automation Company DeepConverse

Workato, an enterprise orchestration platform provider, has acquired DeepConverse, a provider of artificial intelligence-powered search and customer service process automation, for an undisclosed amount.

This move enables Workato to add AI-driven support automation capabilities into new product offerings. It will also allow DeepConverse customers to combine conversational AI with the Workato One platform.

Workato will continue to back DeepConverse's support agents and search capabilities by launching AgentX Support, combining Workato's Agentic Orchestration capabilities with DeepConverse's AI-powered search. AgentX Support will enable companies to embed search and AI support capabilities on support websites.