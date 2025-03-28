Workato Acquires Generative AI Support Automation Company DeepConverse
Workato, an enterprise orchestration platform provider, has acquired DeepConverse, a provider of artificial intelligence-powered search and customer service process automation, for an undisclosed amount.
This move enables Workato to add AI-driven support automation capabilities into new product offerings. It will also allow DeepConverse customers to combine conversational AI with the Workato One platform.
Workato will continue to back DeepConverse's support agents and search capabilities by launching AgentX Support, combining Workato's Agentic Orchestration capabilities with DeepConverse's AI-powered search. AgentX Support will enable companies to embed search and AI support capabilities on support websites.
"We are excited to announce the acquisition of DeepConverse, a signal of our commitment to revolutionizing how people work. By bringing the DeepConverse team on board, we are accelerating our mission of creating a world where every connection powers progress," said Vijay Tella, co-founder and CEO of Workato, in a statement. "Combining DeepConverse's expertise in Search AI and AI Support Agents with Workato's leading orchestration capabilities, we plan to offer our customers more powerful, seamless, and transformative value."
"Partnering with Workato at this point in DeepConverse's journey is the perfect opportunity for both companies to deliver unprecedented value to our growing customer base. As the conversation around agentic and AI Agents continues to take off, together with Workato we're embarking on a new path to revolutionize how enterprises work," Ramesh Dommeti, CEO of DeepConverse who will join Workato as head of enterprise search and AI applications, said in a statement. "Workato's dedication to its customers and partners is unlike any other company on the market. From enabling every team within an organization on one platform to constantly putting the customer first, Workato's global impact is vast. We are incredibly proud of the impact DeepConverse has had on the industry and look forward to joining the Workato team on pushing the boundaries of what can be done with enterprise orchestration during the AI and agentic era."