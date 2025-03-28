Braze to Acquire OfferFit

Braze, a customer engagement platform provider, will acquire OfferFit, an artificial intelligence decisioning company, for $325 million.

"With Braze's planned acquisition of OfferFit, our complementary products and teams will come together to define the next chapter of the evolution of customer engagement with AI," said Bill Magnuson, cofounder and CEO of Braze, in a statement, pointing to a future where "reinforcement learning and modern transformer architectures are wielded within the Braze product ecosystem to drive a vision where agentic AI automatically understands customers in greater depth, engages with them more completely, and strengthens customer relationships through heightened messaging relevance and intelligent optimization."

"Like Braze, OfferFit was built to apply advanced technology to the hardest problems that marketers face. Focused on the decisioning layer, OfferFit replaces the manual work of A/B testing with reinforcement learning agents that autonomously experiment and learn optimal actions," said George Khachatryan, cofounder and CEO of OfferFit, in a statement. "As a long-time technology partner of Braze, we already knew their team, and the synergies of joining forces were clear. As we come together formally...[we] look to leverage Braze's product ecosystem and global scale to enhance the existing OfferFit product, while also augmenting Project Catalyst and BrazeAI overall."