Xactly Launches Xactly Intelligence for Sales
Xactly, a provider of revenue solutions, today launched Xactly Intelligence, a sales performance management (SPM) framework combining Xactly's predictive artificial intelligence models with gnerative AI capabilities.
Key features of Xactly Intelligence include the following:
- Incent Data Exploration: Users can leverage natural language to access and interact with data directly within their workflows throughout the Xactly platform.
- Knowledge Base Exploration: Administrators can use natural language to identify best practices to drive optimal processes.
- Extend Application Building: Builders can now create and configure new applications and business process extensions leveraging natural language and connect and automate SPM processes.
- Sales Team Insights: Operations teams can leverage historical data and industry insights to forecast future sales trends and team performance.
"Xactly Intelligence represents a paradigm shift in technology and a significant leap forward for the SPM space," said Chris Li, senior vice president of products at Xactly, in a statement. "Practitioners today struggle with analyzing their data effectively to extract actionable insights that allows them to operate more efficiently. Our most recent release addresses this challenge by helping practitioners make sense of their data to make better decisions more quickly. And this is just the beginning. We're incredibly excited about the advancements we'll be rolling out throughout the year."