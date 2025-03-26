Algolia Boosts Browse with AI-Powered Collections

Algolia, a provider of search and discovery solutions, has launched Collections, enabling merchandisers and content curators to generate immersive product discoveries and experiences.

Fully integrated into Algolia's dashboard, Collections helps organize, customize, and deliver targeted online experiences with improved product discovery. They reduce choice overload, guide users through navigation, and improve search relevance. Collections help users find products or services even with vague or inconsistent search terms. They also offer better inventory visibility and SEO performance, while ensuring the search experience scales with growing product catalogs.

Algolia's Collections takes advantage of Algolia's Dynamic Re-Ranking (DRR), an advanced artificial intelligence-driven feature that automatically optimizes product rankings based on real-time consumer behavior. Every collection learns from customer interactions, from the first search to the last click. Algolia's AI Search dynamically optimizes product rankings based on consumer preferences and company goals.