Attentive Unveils RCS Business Messaging

Attentive, a mobile marketing solutions provider, has launched Rich Communication Services (RCS) Business Messaging, enabling companies with native video, carousels, suggested replies, and in-chat purchasing via RCS.

Attentive is working alongside Google and the major carriers for the RCS rollout in the United States.

"Attentive isn't waiting for the future; we're building it," said Amit Jhawar, CEO of Attentive, in a statement. "RCS Business Messaging marks the most significant shift in mobile messaging since SMS, a category we revolutionized. RCS is enabling brands to engage with consumers in richer, more interactive, and deeply personalized ways. Brands that embrace this now will gain a significant competitive edge."

With RCS Business Messaging, companies can now create more engaging, interactive shopping experiences directly within messaging, allowing customers to browse products, manage their carts, and more. The messaging app becomes the new browser.