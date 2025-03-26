6sense Introduces Intelligent Workflows for Marketing

6sense, providers of a platform for B2B revenue generation, has launched 6sense Intelligent Workflows, encompassing Audience and Data workflows that centralize omnichannel engagement and data management for marketing and sales teams.

Intelligent Workflows allows go-to-market teams to continuously improve campaign outcomes at scale with a unified, data-driven approach. It addresses stale audience data, siloed campaign execution, and static buyer journeys. By centralizing campaign orchestration and data enrichment, Intelligent Workflows helps B2B companies use AI-driven insights to move contacts into the right channels based on intent and buying stage and engage the right accounts with personalized messaging across multiple channels from one central canvas.

"Marketing teams are struggling with orchestration because of fragmented tools that create data silos and complicate campaign execution," said Kyle Skibbe, vice president of product management at 6sense, in a statement. "Intelligent Workflows solves this by bringing data management and omnichannel engagement into a single canvas, enabling more efficient, targeted campaigns that drive measurable results."

6sense Intelligent Workflows includes Audience Workflows that allows marketers to streamline engagement across display, social, email, sales engagement platforms, CRM, and marketing automation platforms from a unified interface with the following:

A drag-and-drop canvas for building multi-step campaigns.

Targeted, omnichannel activation based on account prioritization and buyer behavior.

Dynamic audience management and personalization at scale.

Conditional logic and parallel workflows for campaign flexibility.

The Data Workflows enables operations teams to enhance their CRM and marketing automation platforms with firmographic, technographic, and intent data. The system provides the following:

Real-time, on-demand, or scheduled data enrichment.

Customizable data enrichment plays with custom match rules.

Data integrity protection that prevents duplicates and mismatches.