Searchspring Unveils Next-Gen Personalization for Ecommerce Merchants

Searchspring, a division of Athos Commerce and a provider of e-commerce search, merchandising, and personalization, has enhanced its Personalization suite to help merchants simplify rule management, enhance flexibility, and optimize product recommendations.

These latest enhancements give e-commerce merchants greater control over how product recommendations appear. Key upgrades include the following:

Personalized Segments that leverage in-depth analysis of customer behavior and preferences.

Personalization Rule Management housed on a single page with categorized tabs for streamlined adjustments.

Boosted Product Rules to help merchants promote specific products within recommendation blocks, setting start and end dates to align with campaigns and inventory.

An Advanced Rule Editor with a no-code interface for creating rules with multiple fields, subgroups, and all-any-none conditions.

An enhanced user interface with product image carousels, paginated tables, and min/max settings for Category and Brand rules.