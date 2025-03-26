Coveo Named a Shopify Partner

Coveo is now a Shopify Premier Technology Partner, and Coveo AI Search and Product Discovery for Shopify is now officially available in the Shopify App Store.

Through the partnership with Coveo, Shopify merchants now have access to the following:

AI search for relevant shopper experiences with predictive query suggestions, personalized results, partial part number match, fitment, and cross-reference lookups, powered by artificial intelligence and semantics.

1-1 Personalization, with search and suggestions that adapt in real time within a session, aligning with each shopper's intent, whether returning customers or anonymous visitors.

Product and content recommendations dynamically adjusted in session based on real-time shopper behavior and intent cues, using deep learning models.

Unified indexing for product discovery, with customer specific pricing and entitlements, supporting any scale, more than 40 million products and 100 million pieces of content.

Guided advisory experiences educating customers on products relevant to them and putting retailers' expert content to work in the discovery journey.

Relevant product discovery that can be tuned by merchants for layering and scheduling business rules on top of sophisticated AI models.

Transparent Ranking Insights with extensive reporting on the performance of search and product discovery.