Domo Launches Agent Catalyst

Domo today at its Domopalooza 2025 event introduced Agent Catalyst, an addition to Domo AI, for creating intelligent, autonomous artificial intelligence agents that can independently analyze and complete entire business processes and automate complex workflows while maintaining security, governance, and human oversight.

As part of Agent Catalyst, Domo's agentic framework will allow users to create agents through a four-step process: selecting a large language model, providing instructions, connecting it to knowledge sources, and assigning appropriate tools. To support this framework, Domo has developed the following:

DomoGPT: Domo's language model hosted securely on the platform that serves as the brain of agents.

FileSets for managing unstructured data, including PDFs, images, audio, and PowerPoint files, providing agents with comprehensive knowledge surrounding its tasks through retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) technology.

Semantic Layer Tools for describing data relationships and business context. This includes a new Metrics framework for defining critical business calculations with context around aggregations, filters, date granularities, and dimensions.

AI Assistant & AI Agent Builders for the creation and deployment of both custom AI assistants and autonomous AI agents.

Domo also extended capabilities throughout its platform, with the following features that leverage AI assistant and agentic AI technology to power end-to-end data products for customers:

Text Generation Tile in Magic ETL, no-code AI processing that enables data transformation and enrichment right on the Domo canvas using variouis LLMs.

AI Agent Tasks in Workflows, to execute complex processes and simplify workflows with AI Agents. A single AI Agent Task can evaluate requests, access the data, and select and combine tools to deliver required results.

Automated Insights with AI-powered analysis that identifies key drivers behind business metrics and delivers personalized observations based on user role and data permissions.

"Just as organizations evolve with Domo, we've envisioned AI growing right alongside," said Josh James, founder and CEO of Domo, in a statement. "Domo Agent Catalyst makes this AI revolution real and actionable for businesses of all sizes. Unlike AI assistants that require direct human prompting and guidance, AI agents built with Agent Catalyst operate independently, using large language models to adapt intelligently to each situation, leveraging the tools and data they've been provided to solve complex business challenges. "By blending human ingenuity with AI capabilities, Agent Catalyst will help your teams scale their knowledge and expertise far better, unlocking imaginative solutions that accelerate business success. This is the future of work, where your teams are empowered to achieve more than ever before, supported by AI that understands your business as well as you do," James added.

Domo also used the Domopalooza event to introduce platform enhancements that revolutionize how organizations create, organize, and interact with data products; streamline collaboration; accelerate decision-making; and transform data insights into actionable business outcomes. They include the following:

Table Elements, drag-and-drop features for app creation and dynamic, interactive visualizations without code. These configurable components inside of Domo App Studio serve as building blocks for representing data in various formats, such as card galleries, lists, and dynamic banners to organize data and identify trends. When combined with editable datasets and workflows, these components transform how teams explore, analyze, and present data.

Magic ETL Enhancements to give data engineers and analysts access to the SQL Action. This enables greater control over data, along with Column Search for finding columns within tiles, and undo/redo functionality with action history. New tile sections, sticky notes, and configurable gridlines all further enhance organization and efficiency within Magic ETL.

New Navigation to organize, prioritize, and personalize Domo, including personalized pins, recent files, and a redesigned home icon that brings together favorites in one interface. Users can customize their navigation experience with drag-and-drop capabilities and AI-driven pin recommendations based on recent activity.

Report Builder in App Studio, which enables the creation and distribution of customized, branded reports to specific audiences with tailored views, interactive links, and scheduled delivery options in a mobile-friendly format.

Workspaces, which brings together all of Domo's content types—Apps, Dashboards, Cards, DataSets, DataFlows, and more—into a single experience. Users can organize content into departments, projects, or specific tasks with new folder capabilities, pinning options, and search functionality.