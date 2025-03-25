Resulticks Launches SHOP for Connected Retail Experiences
Resulticks, a provider of audience engagement solutions, today launched SHOP, an artificial intelligence-powered retail solution that turns real-time shopper insights into personalized experiences.
Built on Resulticks' AI agent Genie, SHOP connects online and offline consumer touchpoints with real-time data to create seamless phygital experiences. Enabling seamless integrations with legacy solutions and modern IoT channels, SHOP empowers retailers to target the right shoppers with personalized touchpoints and optimize in-store operations andcustomer interactions.
Resulticks' SHOP platform includes the following:
- Real-time customer attribution and engagement from discovery to purchase and beyond.
- Integrations with online, in-store, and mobile app and smart device data across e-commerce, point of sale, loyalty, and other retail-specific tools for a unified view.
- SKU-level targeting and personalization for messaging, offers, and content based on behavior, preferences and purchase history.
- Retail-specific analytics and franchise optimization for deeper visibility into shopper behavior, tracking foot traffic attribution, basket size, in-store conversion rates, and SKU-level performance.
- Versium integration with access to Versium's more than 20 billion audience data points to refine segmentation, improve acquisition strategies, and build more meaningful connections.
"Too many brands are still stuck in the idea phase, talking about connected retail without acting on it," said Redickaa Subrammanian, CEO and co-founder of Resulticks, in a statement. "SHOP was built for the mavericks—the leaders ready to break siloes, enrich their data, and finally deliver the experiences customers have been promised for years. It's not just about selling more; it's about creating meaningful, lasting relationships that build loyalty, trust, and transformation in retail."