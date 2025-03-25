Resulticks Launches SHOP for Connected Retail Experiences

Resulticks, a provider of audience engagement solutions, today launched SHOP, an artificial intelligence-powered retail solution that turns real-time shopper insights into personalized experiences.

Built on Resulticks' AI agent Genie, SHOP connects online and offline consumer touchpoints with real-time data to create seamless phygital experiences. Enabling seamless integrations with legacy solutions and modern IoT channels, SHOP empowers retailers to target the right shoppers with personalized touchpoints and optimize in-store operations andcustomer interactions.

Resulticks' SHOP platform includes the following:

"Too many brands are still stuck in the idea phase, talking about connected retail without acting on it," said Redickaa Subrammanian, CEO and co-founder of Resulticks, in a statement. "SHOP was built for the mavericks—the leaders ready to break siloes, enrich their data, and finally deliver the experiences customers have been promised for years. It's not just about selling more; it's about creating meaningful, lasting relationships that build loyalty, trust, and transformation in retail."